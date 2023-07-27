Leading Indigenous ceramic artists who use pit-firing techniques are guest artists this week at The Archie Bray Foundation.

Among them are Cannupa Hanska Luger (Mandan/ Hidatsa/ Arikara/ Lakota) and Raven Halfmoon (Caddo), who both returned to The Bray to lead a small group of invited artists – Anita Fields (Osage), Tara McCoy (Cherokee) and Jared Tso (Dine) – for a two-week, immersive studio experience.

While they make art in the education building studio, they are holding free-flowing discussions on developing a First Fire Site on the Bray campus that would be a dedicated gathering space for Indigenous artists who use pit-firing practices.

They will be talking about their art and sharing their ideas for this new educational program at an Artist Amplified talk 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Bray’s Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement.

The talk will also be streamed. Visit https://archiebray.org/event/artist-amplified-tbd/ (the link will go live when the program starts).

The vast majority of Indigenous artists around the world still use pit firing, said Luger, “But it’s not celebrated in the same way as kiln work.”

This first gathering of artists is to share ideas about how to build a really versatile pit- firing facility at The Bray.

“There’s so much variety in pit firing,” he added. “It’s 20,000 years old. Different regions have different techniques, and if we’re going to build a facility, we need to make it …flexible enough to adapt to different techniques.”

They envision a future building that could accommodate not only local Indigenous artists, but also artists from South America and Africa and how they do pit firing, said Halfmoon.

“We’re really interested in having this space be Indigenous-led,” said Luger, and they are working with an Indigenous architectural consultant from New Mexico on the design.

Last Wednesday afternoon, artist Tara McCoy was making a “snake” pot or uktena. The intricately patterned pot had hornlike decorative ridges running down its sides.

Her ancestors would dig a hole and pit fire about seven days, she said, but she typically fires her clay for 15 hours.

“I have a 5 x 5 (foot) square…that’s probably 2 feet deep. I have two fires. I have one in the middle and then I have my pots around it…and I have a fire on the outside.

“I was invited to come and give my thoughts on how I do my pottery and just share my ideas.

“As far as pit firing, I always love the relationship with fire .... You have to listen for the wind. You have to listen for the fire. You have to look at the flame – what area needs more wood?

“It’s that whole relationship with the clay. You’re digging it, you’re shining it…and then firing it. All those components are a relationship with nature and with earth.”

The Indigenous artists are all working in proximity to each other as a way to spark conversation and share, said Luger. “Everything is open to discussion.”

“It’s nice to be in this space after working alone in the studio,” said Halfmoon, adding that artists typically work alone. “It’s nice to be all together.”

It’s important for them to have time among themselves to talk, said Tso, adding that some vessels and techniques are not for public showing.

Certain designs were used by a specific person or a specific family and are not for sharing. “They are intellectual property – even after death.”

As he talked, he polished a jar he will be taking to the Santa Fe Indian Market in August and is producing a large volume of work at The Bray for that event.

“I have to be really aware of what I’m feeling,” said Tso about his art. “If you’re angry, your pots are going to crack. Firing is the pinnacle of that process.

“I feel very protective of that process.”

Tso is the fourth generation of his family making art. At a younger age, he was discouraged from doing so, he said. “I became an engineer.”

But art fascinated him and he eventually abandoned his engineering career and has been gaining recognition for his beautiful, award-winning art.

“It’s important to acknowledge Steven Lee’s role in this,” said Luger of the First Fire project as he shaped an array of intriguing ceramic sound vessels.

Lee, The Bray’s director emeritus and special projects manager, first broached the topic of inviting Indigenous artists to The Bray and has been working side by side with them these past two weeks.

“It’s great to have this energy in the studio,” he said as he threw a series of graceful pots on the wheel for a pit firing Monday night.

The idea for this program grew out of the pandemic, when the normal programming at The Bray ground to a halt.

Lee came across Luger’s art and invited him to The Bray, and Luger enthusiastically responded.

“Cannupa was the first one to discuss pit firing” and how it could evolve in the future, Lee said.

Halfmoon, a former Bray resident artist, has also been integrally involved in early discussions and planning.

The National Endowment for the Arts supports this work.