Somewhere in Montana, it will happen. Many places, actually — maybe in your town. And it’ll happen this summer. But nobody knows exactly when, where or how bad.

Wildfire is an inherent part of life in the American West. In recent years, a warming climate has increasingly led to larger and more destructive wildfires becoming more common. But that’s an average trend over time.

So, what about this fire season? Will blazing infernos turn Montana into ash? Or will the state escape widespread devastation?

This episode of Montana Untamed features Joshua Murdock, the Missoulian’s outdoor recreation and natural resources reporter. He has reported on wildfires around Montana and the West for the Missoulian and other papers.

