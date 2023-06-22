A recent federal court ruling in Wyoming has once again sparked discussions about the legality of corner crossing.

To better understand these issues, one should visualize a simple black and white checkerboard. Then, one should image applying that layout on a map, where black squares represent public land and white ones represent private land. This land ownership layout is common in the West, a relic from when the government was divvying out land to railroads pushing lines farther into the region.

Corner crossing refers to the act of traveling from one piece of that public checkerboard to another, by crossing where they meet in the corners in an effort to dodge private lands.

In the recent Wyoming case, a judge found that four Missouri men did not trespass onto adjoining private land as they stepped from one checker of public land to another via a corner designated by a survey marker and by using a ladder.

