West Mont of Helena is marking a major milestone this fall by celebrating 50 years of helping Montanans restore dignity, ability and independence to people with developmental disabilities.

Rich in history and deep in impact, West Mont has left a lasting mark on the Helena and Montana communities.

“Working for a nonprofit like West Mont you get the opportunity to feel like what you’re doing is having an impact and that you’re doing good in the world and not just moving through the motions of a job,” said Janelle Egli, West Mont’s director of development and marketing.

“I just thought it would be a steppingstone in my career,” said Ashleigh Heimbach, who was originally hired in West Mont’s accounts payable department but is now their president and CEO. “It was really telling though in the first six months how important the work we do is for the residents, the staff and the community, and I wanted to be a major part in that work.”

Founded by Sister Elizabeth and one other employee in November 1973, West Mont became one of Montana’s first nonprofit home care agencies. West Mont initially offered services such as skilled nursing, physical, speech and occupational therapies, nutritional counseling, home health aides and medical social services within a seven-county area.

In 1980, in response to the nation’s deinstitutionalization movement, West Mont added its habilitation (disability) services. These services provided the opportunity for severely handicapped and developmentally disabled people to live in familylike settings in the community and participate in a full range of experiences.

The third element of West Mont’s service repertoire, home management services, began in 1985. This three-pronged program included “in-home services” delivered by home care aides and licensed nurses, a Personal Care Attendant program, and a home medical equipment department supplying oxygen, medical equipment and other supplies.

Over the next 10 years West Mont continued to grow and expand. In 1990 West Mont Childcare services were established, which included two Teddy Bear Day Care Centers and an after-school program through the West Mont Kids’ club. The Melodee house also opened in 2002, which provided respite care to disabled individuals and their families in a safe, comfortable environment.

As time went on and the larger health-care scene evolved, West Mont was compelled to evolve as well. In 2002, West Mont sold its Home Management Services division and established the West Mont Foundation with the purpose of supporting current and developing services for people with disabilities. According to Heimbach, West Mont’s new and sole focus from then on became providing services to individuals with disabilities through employment and housing.

Today, West Mont provides a wide range of services for individuals with developmental disabilities. With upward of 180 employees and more than 200 individuals served annually, countless lives have been transformed thanks to West Mont’s community presence.

“Without West Mont, our clients would not have the same options, or they would be scaled back,” Egli said. “We’re really happy we’re still relevant and able to serve a need.”

“There are so many minor things that we take for granted that our clients wouldn’t be able to have if we weren’t here,” Heimbach said.

West Mont today

According to Heimbach, West Mont now operates 13 residential facilities and four vocational enterprises. Vital services provided include developing and operating group homes and apartments; providing vocational opportunities directly through West Mont Blaine Work Services, West Mont Flowers, West Mont Farm & Gardens, and their job placement programs; and providing clients opportunities for peer-to-peer connection and community involvement through targeted programming and events.

According to Egli, West Mont now partners with 46 employers as part of their Supportive Employment Program, which works with local employers to match client job skills and abilities with the right job so that all parties feel successful and fulfilled.

“We want clients to grow with their work through West Mont,” said Heimbach. “We want their work to enrich their lives and help them develop skills and confidence.”

Over the past few years, West Mont has been rocked by challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages and changes in fundraising trends. Rather than be shaken, West Mont has allowed the challenges to help them zero in on what they want to accomplish in the future.

“We want to become more focused on engaging clients in meaningful ways,” said Egli.

“Over the next five years we want to take what we currently have and make it better,” said Heimbach.

West Mont has already been hard at work accomplishing just that by slowly developing an event center at their Farm and Garden in the Helena Valley.

Future plans for West Mont

In 2021, West Mont broke ground on Morgan’s Orchard at the Farm and Garden.

Named after the late Dick Morgan, a longtime West Mont board member and supporter, Morgan’s Orchard features rows of apple and apricot trees and grape bushes, along with benches and a center pergola. In May 2023, West Mont unveiled a new 40-foot-by-60-foot pavilion within Morgan’s Orchard named Flynn’s Pavilion, after Arlene Flynn, longtime vice president of development and marketing for West Mont.

According to Heimbach, West Mont is also working on plans to develop an indoor facility on the property that will complete their new event center.

“We are going to be raising funds for the indoor event center over the next year,” she said. “This space will include space for client activities during the workday but also be a space for community members to rent that will include a commercial kitchen, offices, dressing rooms, etc.”

The hope behind the project is that they will not only provide West Mont’s clients with a beautiful and safe space for recreating and working but also be accessible to the whole community for private parties such as weddings and reunions.

Anniversary celebration

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, West Mont is hosting a 50th Birthday Bash from 6-9 p.m. on Friday at the Helena Airport Event Center. The adults-only bash will feature a pasta dinner catered by Chili O’Briens, a silent auction, a “Wall of Wine and Spirits,” and the premier of a 50th anniversary documentary honoring those who have participated in West Mont’s mission over the past five decades.

“We want to commemorate the event by bringing people together who have been served or had some connection to West Mont,” said Egli. “The event is intended to help the community feel the tremendous accomplishment of 50 years.”

According to Heimbach, all the funds raised at the event will be used by the West Mont Foundation for health, safety and wellbeing initiatives that benefit West Mont’s clients with disabilities.

To purchase tickets to the event, visit West Mont’s website westmonthelena.com, stop by their office at 2708 Bozeman Ave., or call 406-447-3109.

In preparing to mark five decades of service, Egli shared that it is a time for looking back at what all has happened in 50 years and looking forward to what they want to see happen in the future.

Heimbach stressed that West Mont’s continued ability to serve the needs of their clientele is entirely thanks to the local community.

“We wouldn’t be here without the community support,” she said.

For more on West Mont, go to https://westmonthelena.com/ or call 406-447-3100.