United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area will hold two family friendly events for the greater Helena community on Sunday at Centennial Park, 1200 N. Last Chance Gulch.

From 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a free pancake breakfast at Centennial Park. Staff will provide an overview of United Way’s community impact work, sharing projects and upcoming goals.

At 1 p.m., the organization will be have a “1K for United Way.” There are divisions for all children, and for creative completion. Prizes will be awarded, including for best costume.

Awards include tokens for adult beverages to a local brewery and winery and gift certificates to local bakeries.

This family friendly fun run offers other activities including a root beer float station, a bounce house, a doughnut-eating competition, and more. All proceeds benefit United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area.

Attendees can register online at https://bit.ly/45S1GBn or at the event.