St. Peter’s Health officials said Monday that they have switched to a new electronic health record system known as Epic, a $25 million investment the hospital said it has been working on for nearly six years.

The new system also replaces the Patient Portal used by St. Peter’s patients with a new feature called "MyChart."

The launch began Saturday at the St. Peter’s Health Regional Medical Center and was to be completed Monday as the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group transitions remaining patient records, hospital officials said.

This allows St. Peter’s to have to access to the No. 1 ranked electronic health record (EHR) system in the country.

Chief Executive Officer Wade Johnson said in a news release that the hospital has been working since 2017 to bring this technology to its facility.

“When we set our sights on becoming the Gold Standard for health care in Montana, we knew investing in and implementing a new EHR would be a defining moment on our journey,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our teams and to say that Epic is finally here.”

St. Peter’s Chief Information Officer Ryan Winn said this move aligns St. Peter’s with top-tier medical centers, including Providence, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins.

“Epic gives patients and their care teams secure and immediate access to medical records and other important health information creating a more seamless experience for everyone across the continuum of care,” he said.

Electronic health records contain a patient's medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images, laboratory test results and more.

Winn said this enhanced ability to exchange health care information electronically makes way for greater quality and patient experience improvements at St. Peter’s,” says Winn.

He said Epic gives “a simple and easy access point to all past and current health information to complete a patient’s medical evaluation providing the best care possible.”

Patients will now be able to use a new digital tool called “MyChart” to manage their health care information and medical records.

This one-stop-shop will allow patients to manage appointments, pay their medical bills, order prescriptions, communicate with their care teams, and more, all from the palm of their hands, St. Peter’s said.

It will replace the St. Peter’s Patient Portal and offers other tools for self-managing appointments and more.

“After June 10, our Patient Portal will no longer be used to share patient medical records and other health information,” Winn said. “Instead, it will be shared in the patient’s secure MyChart account. When you schedule an appointment or check in for a service, you can ask to have an instant activation information sent to you making it really easy to set up and access your account.”

For more information about MyChart and how to activate your account, visit sphealth.org/MyChart.