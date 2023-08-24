"Lakota Nation vs. United States"

At the Myrna Loy

Grade: A

As I watched the powerful, sad documentary “Lakota Nation vs. United States” I found myself remembering Murphy Fox, the bearded sage who died too young in 2021 at 68.

Murphy taught Native American studies at Carroll College, and was a tireless advocate for justice for Indigenous people. He taught justice by modeling love and acceptance of everyone he met, whether in class or at the Mercantile, one of his sacred spaces.

Everyone became a close friend when Murphy smiled.

Murphy was a man for all seasons, meaning he was just as likely to wear shorts in winter as summer.

I’m certain Murphy would have loved “Lakota,” for many reasons.

First and foremost, this story of the systematic exploitation of the Lakota Nation (Očéti Šakówiŋ, First People’s Alliance) and the theft of their land is told almost exclusively through Indigenous voices. “Lakota” was co-directed by Jesse Short Bull and Laura Tomaselli and narrated by poet Layli Long Soldier.

Our journey begins with a sweeping panoramic view of Black Hills land, followed by the reading of a poem by Layli, a citizen of Oglala Lakota Nation.

Her poem “38” opens with the public hanging of 38 Dakota warriors, continues by recounting the ongoing hatred towards natives (“If they are hungry, let them eat grass”) and ends with a chilling image of letting “the body swing from the platform – out to the grasses.”

With that gallows as our frame, we retrace American history from the viewpoint of the first Americans, who were systematically stripped of their land and their pride. The Black Hills is the initial focus, but the camera backs up to include Indigenous peoples, everywhere.

The voices call us to join their ongoing fight for justice.

“‘Land Back’ is a war cry for the liberation of my people,” says one.

“This country has only gotten better when people stood up to authority,” says another. “That’s why we are still at war.”

The documentary carves a wide swath including the deconstruction of “classic” films like “The Searchers” through Native eyes.

We walk over the ground of “Custer’s Last Stand” removing the general’s halo. We visit Mount Rushmore, carved out of sacred Native land. Native activist Krystal Two Bulls calls Rushmore “the ultimate shrine to white supremacy.”

Yet while telling tragic stories of their ancestors, the Lakota don’t seem defeated.

They stand strong and proud – heads held high.

I spoke with a teacher of Holocaust workshops in Montana a few years back and she said the educators integrated the exploitation of Native Americans into their Holocaust curriculum. That’s a startling claim at first, but after watching “Lakota Nation” we can see the disturbing parallels all too clearly.

I saw “Lakota Nation” in shorts, of course. We miss you, Murph.