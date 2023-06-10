Thousands of Helenans passed out bottles of water, presented medals, manned the courses, cheered from the sidelines, walked and ran Saturday in the 49th Governor's Cup.

The hometown nature of the annual distance races was epitomized in 2023 by the Ryerson family.

This year's men's overall marathon winner was 26-year-old Helena native Layne Ryerson.

"It was a great day really," Layne said.

He said his younger brother, 21-year-old Clayton Ryerson, older brother, 28-year-old Garrett Ryerson, and friend Cody Moore "went together the first 16 miles."

Saturday marked the first time the three brothers ran a marathon together.

"For all three of us to do this together was special," Layne said.

The brothers' parents were on hand to support their children.

Father, Stephen Ryerson, said it was their mother, Annette Ryerson, who passed along a love for distance running.

"They spent many, many hours on the road in baby joggers," Annette said. "We're happy they're self-motivated. ... They push each other; it's wonderful to see."

Stephen beamed with pride at the Anchor Park finish line.

"It's great, but it could be a fishing trip. It doesn't matter. As long as they're hanging out together long after we're gone," Stephen said.

Canyon Creek resident Alison Fitzsimmons took first place in the women's overall marathon.

Fitzsimmons' four children awaited her at the finish line to cheer for their mother.

"That's the best," she said. "That's what I look forward to those last few miles. The thought of seeing them at the finish line is what keeps me going."

A large contingent of Helena High School student athletes and alumni was included among the field of racers. Many of the Bengals currently or once trained under the school's cross country coach Jesse Zentz.

Haily Tolman graduated from Helena High in 2022. Tolman ran cross country during high school for coach Zentz.

"I know how much work he puts into this race, so it's great to see so much community support," Tolman said.

Zentz also happens to serve as assistant race director for the Governor's Cup.

Zentz said as a high school sports coach, the goal is to help the students grow not only as athletes, but also as human beings.

"So to see them still running and enjoying the sport is the greatest reward," he said.

More than 400 local volunteers lent a hand to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, the lead organizer of the race for more than 40 years.

Governor Cup Race Director Bryan Haines said the race volunteers are vital to the entire operation.

"The city of Helena is so embracing of this event," Haines said. "You don't do something for 49 years if you don't have community buy-in."

He said that includes the Last Chance Gulch businesses along the final few hundred yards of the course, Helena Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm and pride for this event," Haines said.

Zentz called the volunteers "the heart and soul of the Governor's Cup."

The 2024 iteration of the Governor's Cup will be its 50th, and Haines said they are already planning for the milestone event and "excited to do it right."

"We'll be releasing more information on events centered around the 50th anniversary soon, but for now we're going to catch our breath," he said.

The full marathon's course stretched from south of the Jefferson County line to Anchor Park in downtown Helena, by way of the affectionately termed "Cardiac Hill" on Broadway Avenue in front of St. Peter's Health. The half marathon began in Clancy.

Additionally, a 10K, 5K, relay marathon and kids marathon were also held.