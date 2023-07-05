Delegates from the Girls and Boys State greeted the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter and carried the flag at Tuesday's July 4th Old Glory Landmark flag celebration at Centennial Park.
Gary Marshall
The flag is raised at Tuesday's July 4th Old Glory Landmark flag celebration at Centennial Park.
The flag waves in the wind at Tuesday's July 4th Old Glory Landmark flag dedication. Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at the Capital City's July 4th Celebration at Centennial Park sponsored by the Helena Ambassadors and the Old Glory Landmark Committee. The celebration included a special flag-raising ceremony. Helena Lions Club members served hot dogs and Valley Bank employees scooped up root beer floats. The event included family fun and live music performances.
