Visit www.volunteerhelena.org — your one-stop shop to get out and get involved in the Lewis and Clark County area.

1K for United Way/Pancake Breakfast – Volunteers needed! Sign up at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040D4DAFAC23A2FF2-united

Walk to End Alzheimer's – Join the walk or help with the walk on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Helena.

POW/MIA Awareness Association – Veteran flag honors, holding flags, motorcycle escorts, funeral processions, flag lines for veterans and first responders.

Rocky’s Agency on Aging – Receptionist volunteer needed for helping with clerical work, welcoming clients as they arrive and other office tasks as needed.

Helena Food Share – New opportunity for custodian/cleaning/maintenance help! Always looking for volunteer help at the food pantry. Call 443-3663 to sign up to volunteer.

STARBASE – After-school mentors needed 3-5 p.m. for 10 weeks. Sign up to volunteer at https://forms.office.com/r/aQ50SeyKBG

Big Brothers Big Sisters – Become a Big Brother or Big Sister – one on one mentoring, especially needing Big Brothers.

Good Samaritan Ministries - Full- and part-time volunteers needed to sort donations and stock shelves in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store.

SCORE – Looking for small-business mentors and community advocates.

Special Olympics – Local program coordinator – acts as "athletic director" and coordinates volunteers and athletes.

Big Sky Autism Project – Looking for board members and grant writers.

Lewis and Clark County 4-H - A variety of volunteers needed to teach 4-H students life skills such as dog project leader, interior design, forestry, bicycles, small engines, entomology, electricity and aerospace.

Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery – Volunteers needed for the upkeep of the VA cemetery. Grounds works and office work available.

Helena Habitat for Humanity – Volunteer groups for homebuilding and volunteers to work in the ReStore needed.

Lewis and Clark Criminal Justice Services – Looking for volunteers to teach like skills, groups, in the jail to increase life skills and reduce recidivism.

Tree planters – Growing Friends of Helena is looking for volunteers to plant trees and support the tree planting process.

Board Member Recruitment – CASA is looking for new board members. Make a difference in the life of a child.

Animal Care and Socialization and Gardening – Rocking Tree Farm welcoming volunteers to assist with a variety of animals and has opportunities for gardening and sharing the harvest. Minimum age 3 years old with parent.

AWARE Early Childhood Services – Infant and toddler classroom volunteers – administrative assistant

United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area – Looking for board members and a 211 site assistant. Donation Sorting and Storage room cleanup help needed.

American Red Cross - Donate at the blood donation center at 3150 North Montana Ave. by appointment 1-800-733-2767. Also seeking mental health professionals to help in times of disaster.

Helena Community Gardens – Prepare plots, planting and caretaking; weeding Food Share beds, weed-whacking; pulling white-top

Florence Crittenton - Life skills and recreation volunteers needed: Teach young families new life skills – anything from yoga to budgeting to baby message to how to enjoy the outdoors. Cleaner for child care/preschool: reliable cleaning support for child care center.

Family Promise - Looking for a volunteer to assist with providing groceries or home cooked meals for families in the Family Promise programs. Volunteers to stay overnight to monitor the location where families are staying.

Lewis and Clark Literacy Council – Tutors needed.

Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition – QPR Training: go to lcsuicideprevention.org for class dates.

If you are a local nonprofit and you have opportunities for volunteers give United Way a call (442-4360) and we will help you get the word out by posting your opportunities on www.volunteerhelena.org.