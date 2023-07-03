The Helena Ambassadors and the Old Glory Landmark Committee are once again set to sponsor the Capital City's July 4 Celebration at Centennial Park with a special flag raising ceremony at noon.

Following the Centennial Park ceremony, Helena Lions Club members will serve hot dogs and Valley Bank employees will serve root beer floats. The free, communitywide celebration runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and boasts bounce houses and live music performances.

Also, Mountain View Meadows is also slated to host Fourth of July festivities at Mountain View Park beginning at 3 p.m.

Activities include "Chalk Up the Block Sidewalk Art Competition," a basketball contest, live music, food vendors, a horse shoe tournament and the "Kids Push, Pull & Pedal Parade," which starts at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

East Helena is set to host its annual fireworks celebration Tuesday beginning at dusk with the best viewing around Main Street Park.

Montana VA Health Care System in a news release Thursday encouraged "all Montanans and non-veterans to consider veterans and the impacts of fireworks on people with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) before they light a firework."

"The Fourth of July can be a difficult time for our nation’s heroes because the sounds, smells and shock waves of fireworks can activate flashbacks, nightmares, and anxiety," Montana VA Acting Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health Services Dr. Robert Connell said. "The sudden, sharp explosions of unexpected fireworks can create a state of hyperawareness and hypervigilance for veterans with PTSD."

Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman said those who plan to light fireworks on non-Fourth of July days should be considerate and talk with neighbors and let them know that you would like to set off fireworks. Fireworks are expected on July 4, but not at 2 a.m. or 2 p.m. in the days before and after.