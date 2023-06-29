The music of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and Judy Garland will echo out from the stage of this year’s Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars.

The Helena Symphony’s much-anticipated Symphony Under the Stars, now in its 19th year, is 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15. The free concert attracts thousands of viewers and is a joint effort by the symphony, Carroll College and Intrepid Credit Union.

So, grab your blankets and picnic baskets and head to Carroll College’s Guadalupe Hill for a memorable night of music, camaraderie and the stunning grand finale firework show.

This year’s guest artists are sopranos Nova Y. Payton and Aisha de Haas, who both have incredible voices, expansive jazz performance accolades and numerous awards.

For years, Payton was a backup singer for Roberta Flack, and appeared during Flack’s NSO Pops concerts at the Kennedy Center, according to a Washington Post article.

She began singing as a child. Her mother sang in a church choir and was a semi-professional singer.

The Post praised her performance in a concert version of “Crossing,” a commissioned musical.

“She navigated the melody’s soaring demands with such authority that the audience erupted into cheers — in the middle of the song.”

Payton earned a Barrymore nomination for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance of Effie White in “Dreamgirls,” and was honored as the Helen Hayes Award Recipient as the Best Supporting Actress in a Resident Musical for her portrayal of “MotorMouth Maybelle” in Hairspray.

In addition to other nominations for best supporting actress in a number of musicals, she’s also performed for President Biden and Vice President Harris and appeared on the Jimmy Fallon late-night talk show and on a PBS special with the American Pops Orchestra.

De Haas “is a jazz singer - bona fide, authentic, acknowledged and admired by many who understand jazz,” wrote reviewer Stephen Mosher for https://www.broadwayworld.com/

“One of the joys of watching a jazz singer work is hearing what their vision is for a song we have already heard, allowing us a peek at what is inside their head. No jazz singer follows the composer's chart or shadows another singer's treatment of the song ….This is an art form without constraints, one based on improvisation and being in the moment…”

The daughter of two professional jazz performers, de Haas grew up immersed and surrounded by jazz.

She has appeared as a soloist with numerous symphonies, as well as on TV shows, and in Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, including a Tony Award winning production of “Rent.”

She also put together her own show, “Jazzer at Heart,” which she’s performed at jazz venues and festivals across the U.S.

Music director and conductor Allan R. Scott said he has set out to make the Symphony Under the Stars concerts “unlike any traditional summer concert.”

He’s featured the likes of astronaut Buzz Aldrin for an “Out of This World” concert, to Grammy-winning violinist Mark O’Connor in a “Wild West” concert, to a highly popular night of Disney classics.

This year he wanted to feature something that shows the importance of women. “When we think of the great singers of the ‘30s and ‘40s, it’s very female-dominated.”

The concert features “two incredible singers, a full orchestra and will also have a jazz band and big band component.”

Some of the jazz classics the crowd will hear are “Taking the A Train,” “The Lady is a Tramp,” “In the Mood,” “How High the Moon,” “I Got Rhythm” and “Summertime” as well as a host of others.

This year, there is a special dance area to the side of the stage – so that dancers don’t block concertgoers' view of the performers.

Front row reserve seats are already sold out, but check with the symphony office for any cancellations.

One of the largest musical events in Montana, the concert is often a centerpiece for family and friends gathering.

And this year, it anchors a full weekend of Helena arts events, including a Summer Art Walk Friday night and a Montana Clay Tour, featuring studio visits with work by more than 50 Montana ceramic artists.

SUTS has attracted crowds of well over 10,000 people, said Scott.

The concerts are free, but donations are encouraged.

Per usual, artist Connie Bergum created an original art poster for the concert, with limited prints on sale at the event.

And once again, attendees are encouraged to bring canned food to hold down their picnic blankets and then donate it to Helena Food Share in convenient drop boxes. Last year, Food Share collected more than 24,400 pounds of food.

Attendees can begin putting their blankets down at 3 p.m. Friday if they donate $5 per blanket to the Boy Scouts, who are overseeing set-up. Enter the concert area at the stage level, NOT FROM THE TOP OF THE HILL.

Others can begin placing blankets at 5 p.m.

The usual SUS rules apply. No smoking or tobacco products. No pets. No plastic tarps, stakes, rocks or paint to mark your spot.

A variety of food vendors will be on hand for the concert. And there will be an instrument petting zoo just north of the stage for kids of all ages late Saturday afternoon until 45 minutes before the concert.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SymphonyUnderTheStars, or