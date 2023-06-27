The Environmental Science Program at Carroll College has received a $69,748 grant announced on Monday to study climate and landscape history from lake sediments in and around the Helena Valley.

The grant, to be used over a three-year period, was awarded to Patricia Heiser, associate professor of Earth Science and director of the Environmental Science program, from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust’s Murdock College Research Program for Natural Sciences–Physical Sciences.

M.J. Murdock Grants are given to faculty at private, primarily undergraduate institutions in the five-state region of the Pacific Northwest for research.

This study “Reconstructing Holocene Climate and Landscape Change at the Mountain-Prairie Ecotone, Central Montana” aims to reconstruct a paleoenvironmental record of Holocene climate and landscape change in central Montana.

The transition zone between the forested Rocky Mountain Front and the Great Plains is relatively underrepresented in paleoenvironmental studies of the region, and the impacts of climate change on this ecotone region lack comprehensive understanding, Carroll College noted in a news release.

The study will give a better understanding of the linkages between climate, vegetation and fire. It will produce two lake sediment records of Holocene climate change, paleoecology, fire history and geomorphic landscape response along a topographic and climatic gradient near Helena.

Carroll students have been and will be involved with this research, officials said.

This proposal is built on the findings of previous studies undertaken by students as part of their honor theses and also on data collected through course-based research projects.

Heiser and her students have already shown they can reach back at least 8,000 years and observe both natural and human-driven (e.g. mining) landscape changes in the sediments of Lake Helena, the news release states. The second core, from higher elevation and on the east side of the Big Belt Mountains, will expand on a previous student’s honors thesis on fire history over the last 3,000 years in that area.

“The Environmental Science curriculum at Carroll is very intentionally and specifically designed to integrate research projects progressively across the curriculum, with some culminating in an individual senior thesis project,” Heiser said in the news release.

Students helping conduct the study will get field experience, from creating maps and imagery of the lake floor of Lake Helena to coring for lake bottom sediments – both through the ice in winter and from boats and coring platforms in summer.

Additionally, Carroll College is collaborating with several institutions, including the Montana State University Paleoecology Lab and the Continental Scientific Drilling facility at the University of Minnesota, to use facilities and analytical tools specifically equipped for the study of sediment cores.

Students will use these laboratories to not only gain experience with advanced analytical tools and methods but also to experience the research environment at Ph.D. granting labs and institutions.

Individual project results will be presented to the research group each semester and annually at the Carroll Student Undergraduate Research Festival as well as the Murdock College Science Research Conference. Students will also present at regional or national professional meetings and their results will be prepared for and submitted for publication in peer reviewed journals.

Heiser said she was thankful to the Murdock Trust for its ongoing support.

“Their grant enables me to offer an unparalleled level of access to research experiences for my students that are truly distinctive at the undergraduate level," she said in a news release.

Murdock Trust has supported Carroll College with nearly $3.5 million for projects, new staffing and programs since 1985.