In Stephen Covey’s book, "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People," the second helpful habit is keeping the end (or outcome) in mind.

In a nutshell, he means that you need to begin (to get where you want to be) by imagining what you want the end to look like.

His point is that goals matter.

Whatever our goal might be, we must be dedicated to that end. The Apostle Peter apparently had a similar thought in mind in his day. In 1st Peter 4:7, the apostle says (my translation): Since the end is right around the corner, then live with that insight in mind, and stay sane so you can pray suitably. Then verse 8 (from Eugene Peterson’s The Message translation): “Most of all, love each other as if your life depended on it.”

The word translated “end” in this passage is from the Greek word "telos," which can be variously rendered in English depending upon the context. Typical English renderings include the end, conclusion or goal. Peter uses this word three other times in this letter (1:9, 3:8, and 4:17). First Peter 1:9, in particular, says (again from The Message): Because you kept on believing, you'll get what you're looking forward to: total salvation. Peter means that it is important for Christians to always keep the larger perspective (or goal) in mind and not let all of the endless clutter and worries of life interfere with that.

Telos is especially important when reflecting about the Christian doctrine of eschatology (end of times, final things, etc.), pertaining to God’s redemptive work through Christ. When 1st Peter was written, Jesus had already been crucified, resurrected and exalted as Lord.

So in one sense, God had already achieved the goal of redemption. However, God’s redemptive work won’t be fully complete until Jesus returns to take possession of his kingdom on Earth. So, when Peter says that the “end of all things is near,” he clearly has in mind the early Christian belief that history has entered its final stage. Jesus’ triumphal resurrection had predetermined the conclusion of history — redemptive salvation! Peter indicates the time is near when this will come to pass for all of creation.

When Peter speaks of “the end,” he knows that our future is already a done deal. In 1st Peter 1:3-5, the apostle tells us that by God’s great mercy, we are given a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Furthermore, we have a heavenly inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled and unfading, reserved for us when our salvation is revealed at the end of time.

It is especially important to see why Peter is referring to the end. As soon as he writes the “end of all things is near,” his very next word is “therefore…” He means that in view of the nearness of “the end,” we should discipline ourselves...” We ought to live right now with that looming end in mind! Our “living hope” through the resurrection of Jesus Christ is the perspective for viewing everything happening in the world around us. “Therefore,” our lives today should be congruent with our clear understanding of what the final outcome will be.

We ought to be living our lives joyously, consistent with our hope of Jesus’ gospel and the kingdom of God.

Yet Christians today often seem even more susceptible than average to the fears and worries of this world. In particular, American evangelical Christians who have emersed themselves in partisan politics in recent decades seem unnerved by the turbulence of trying to influence political outcomes, elections and the affairs of our country. Heavy emphasis upon attempting to influence election outcomes, or otherwise trying to control present-day worldly affairs, seems a lot like when coaches say not to take your eye off the ball. In other words, don’t get so distracted by the small (less important) stuff that you miss what is essential (and lose the game).

In his book, "Scandalous Witness: A Little Political Manifesto for Christians," author Lee C. Camp humorously said, “The hostile and belligerent partisanship among American Christians might be compared to a fistfight over table manners on the sinking Titanic.”

Christians need to be really careful that our bickering and behavior regarding transient political issues of the day don’t wrongly inform an unbelieving world that a donkey or an elephant ruler seemingly matters more than King Jesus. Participation in the divisive, partisan politics of our day has caused unnecessary divisions among friends, families and churches.

If you think this isn’t the case, ask your pastor or minister to have a frank discussion about the adverse effects that controversial, partisan politics has recently caused in your church. See if they will even talk openly with you about it. Overly fretting about transient political issues can diminish Christian witness similarly to unnecessary denominational divisions. Such things take our eyes off the ball, “the end” and immerses us alongside unbelievers into the endlessly controversial affairs of the world.

I am not suggesting you shouldn’t vote, or that Christians shouldn’t engage in activities (including support for worthy political causes) beneficial to our present world. Ephesians 2:10 says we are created for good works! I am suggesting that we remember Peter’s directive: “Above all, maintain constant love for one another ... and be hospitable to each other without complaining.”

Relearn that a good life comes from living with the gospel “end” in mind.