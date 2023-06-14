Daniel Bingham, a former dean and CEO of Helena College, will be speaking at 7 p.m. Thursday in a “fireside chat” at the Sixth Avenue Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The public may attend the event at 1610 E. 6th Ave.

Bingham, who was paralyzed during a 2018 cycling accident in Australia, said he will speak to youths about who people are and what they have become through their experiences in life and their relationship with God.

Bingham said he no longer has use of his arms and hands due to his accident, but is able to walk with some assistance.

He will be accompanied by wife, Donna.

Lee Holmes, a friend, said the Binghams are “the perfect example of taking what is a life-altering situation, trusting in God's will in their lives, making the appropriate adjustments and still trying to serve Him in the best way possible.”

He urged others to follow their example.