One century ago, a flippant idea sprung as a lark and intended as a publicity stunt steamrolled into one of history’s most memorable heavyweight championship fights.

On July 4, 1923, Heavyweight Champ Jack Dempsey defeated Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, a town of 1,000, counting dogs and prairie dogs.

And for that, challenger Tommy Gibbons, Shelby and all Montana, should be exceedingly proud.

Despite a legion of problems, an acclaimed Heavyweight Championship Fight happened in small-town Montana — covered by the greatest sports writers at the time — and we are still talking and reading about it a century later.

Dempsey’s purse was to be a stunning $300,000 — $5.2 million in today’s dollars. His actual pay, $252,000, is a cool $4.5 million today. James W. “Body” Johnson, who came up with the outrageous scheme, met with Montana Gov. Joe Dixon, when the purse was just $200,000.

Dixon asked, “Body, just where are you ever going to get $200,000. Hell, man there isn’t that much money in the whole State of Montana.”

The governor’s comments made national news, fueling the publicity that Body coveted.

Yet, despite the fact that all Montana was reeling from a severe five-year agricultural drought and depression, Body and his supporters made this heavyweight championship fight happen in the most improbable of places — the nouveau oil boom-town of Shelby.

And as the contest unfolded, the greatest sports writers flocked to Shelby and Great Falls.

Today we can read their thoughts as this most improbable championship unfolded and transformed into one of the greatest heavyweight championships of all time — Otto Floto of the Denver Post; Grantland Rice of the New York Tribune; Damon Runyon of the New York American; they were all there, the cream of the sports world.

Otto Floto, likely the greatest of the fight reporters, reviewed the Big Bout exclusively for the Great Falls Leader, under the headline,

“Dempsey Is Invincible For Years.”

“It must be admitted after yesterday’s splendid contest at Shelby that the law of averages in most instances follows established precedents,” Floto wrote. “The ancient aphorism which says ‘a good big man can defeat a good little man’ was driven home with great force to all who watched the cow town melee. . . . It proved a battle between the highest type of offensive and defensive human fighting machines substantiating the claim that a good offense is the best defense required.

“The feat of Tommy Gibbons ‘going the limit’ and stalling off what seemed a certain journey to the darkened labyrinth of course stands forth a splendid performance. Few men who have faced the clouting paws of the champion managed to retain their feet when the cease fire signal trumpeted forth its clarion notes. . . . In that final frame Tommy Gibbon had spent all his stamina, his cunning, his hitting power and only his thought flashes enabled him to finish in a perpendicular instead of a horizontal position at its conclusion. His fighting instinct and fast thinking made this possible.

“But what’s to be the aftermath of the grueling Gibbons assimilated in those fifteen rounds? What’s the price he will be called upon to pay for the wonderful stand he made at Shelby yesterday afternoon. Those blows to the body must have left their imprints of destruction. Gibbons is only human, and we all know that Dempsey can sock in a most terrific manner. . . . time alone will tell whether Tommy escaped unharmed. All this without even receiving a penny from the contest. . . .

“And as we bid farewell to Montana once again we wish to say the long trip was worth it all and we were permitted to witness a wonderful contest which at one time threatened not to materialize and which in its preliminary arrangements overcame great obstacles. We salute each and every man connected with the affair for their gameness in finally staging the bout.

Goodbye, Great Falls!” (GFLD 5 Jul 1923, p. 1)

Colorful sidelights prevailed

From the early stages of planning, though the harrowing quest for funds, to the Dempsey and Gibbons training camps, and on to the Big Bout itself, colorful sidelights prevailed.

The Montana Legislature made boxing legal in 1919, with the provision that a portion of proceeds from matches go to benefit veterans.

Body had to involve the American Legion, so the local Shelby Post staged the fight. Cautiously, the Shelby Post asked the opinion of Loy J. Molumby, a World War I aviator and Great Falls lawyer who commanded the Montana American Legion. Molumby stated that he believed the local post could do as they saw fit, and told the Shelby Post his disdain for Jack Dempsey, who avoided service during the war:

“I believe that Jack Dempsey is champion heavy weight fighter of the world . . . and that the sooner he is whipped the better I will like it ... and if he fights often enough some white man will whip him and that therefore it ought to be the desire of everybody to see him fight as often as possible.”

Champ Jack Dempsey had not fought for two years, and some claimed that his training regime was just too relaxed. Dempsey arrived in Great Falls May 15, selecting his training camp at Great Falls Park, now Verde Park. For six weeks, Dempsey ran the roads leading from Camp Dempsey, lived in the old Volk Brewery home, and sparred in an outdoor boxing ring. Thousands of fans, including cowboy artist Charles M. Russell, flocked to the camp. After the fight, an inn opened at the park, the historic Dempsey Inn. Today the Dempsey camp and Inn are long gone.

Dempsey’s every move was reported in detail in the national press. A typical day read,

“The champion might have been expected to sleep Friday morning after fishing all day Thursday in the rain and having a train ride at night. Quite the reverse, he was up early as usual and browsing around the camp. But true to schedule, there was not a lick of training done. Not until Monday does the rest camp resume its duty as a training camp.”

Fight expert Wilson Ross wrote,

Dempsey’s Wind Is Still Good Despite Revels.

“One of the marvels of this titular battle between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons is the perfect condition of the champion’s wind...

Say, I saw him go through nine whirlwind rounds with his three heaviest sparring partners . . . and he never even breathed hard at any stage of the proceedings...”

Gibbons in his camp at Shelby

Meanwhile, Tommy Gibbons trained hard at his camp, yet he took time for distractions with his wife and children. One evening, before a huge crowd, Gibbons became a member of the Blackfeet Nation, initiated by Chief Curly Bear and granted the name Thunder Chief.

The Big Fight.

After the fifth round, Dempsey returned to his corner, to hear his manager Jack Kearns implore him, “Why the hell don’t you go in and knock out that s.o.b?” Dempsey replied, “How the hell can I knock him out if I can’t hit him?” And that was Dempsey’s problem for 15 long rounds.

As Dempsey was being declared winner, Chief Curly Bear put his own war bonnet upon Gibbons’ head.

Great words of praise rang forth to honor Gibbons who won the hearts of Montanans and his “brother” Blackfeet. In the words of the great Grantland Rice,

“Gibbons’ Skill Was Magnificent”

“Gibbons throughout fought with magnificent courage and rare skill. There will be those who will hold against him the fact that he held on in wild desperation those last two rounds, but no one will ever know the limitless, the crushing and the savage body punishment he took without bending the knee or going down.”

One century later

Body’s flippant idea brought an avalanche of publicity and a magnificent world championship fight to Montana.

The great fight was captured for posterity by boxing’s greatest scribes. Shelby and Great Falls lost money, the price paid for the uncertainty and resulting low paying attendance, but banks were failing all over Montana at the time because of the ag depression.

The great humorist Will Rogers could find no humor in the affair, saying:

“(Shelby) wanted to do something to put their little town on the map. They believed in it; they believed contrary to New York and all the so-called experts, that Gibbons would make a credible showing. They went out and spent their money as far as it went, and that’s as far as anyone can go. . . . I can’t become tickled at that.”

Jim Johnson, the cowpuncher mayor and Body’s father, bore the brunt of the financial loss. Yet he put the spirit of the people in a few words.

“.... The fight was staged as we said it would be. We have no kick coming. This part of Montana has taken many a beating. We are used to it.”