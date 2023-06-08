Benefis Helena Specialty Center leadership touted progress of its Capital City Mall site in a news release update on the project sent Thursday.

The about 60,000-square-foot clinic will be built on 3.25 acres of the site that runs parallel to Prospect Avenue at a total cost last estimated to be $50 million. Benefis Health System broke ground on the site March 10, 2022 and is expected to open in spring 2024.

The infusion suite on the northeast corner of the third floor gives oncology patients a "sweeping view" of the Sleeping Giant formation; the southwest corner looks toward the Montana Capitol, the Cathedral of St. Helena and Last Chance Gulch; and glass walls in the entrance and atrium along 11th Avenue frame Mount Helena, the news release states.

“The way the building is turned really captures Helena from the windows,” said Chuck Hazlett, project superintendent with Sletten Construction Co. “Wait until you see the view from the infusion suite. It is incredible."

The facade will feature corrugated and flat metal panels, stone, brick and landscaping for a look similar to the new Benefis Women’s and Children’s Center in Great Falls.

The interior design features wood, copper and dark green "as a nod to Montana’s heritage."

A unique lighting fixture will "add drama" to the two-story atrium at the entrance accompanied by a mural of nature photos intended to "celebrate the outdoors," the news release states.

“It’s going to be a big, beautiful new building where a vacant lot was,” Hazlett said. “It’s been a fun one to do. It’s really going to pop with the colors and textures.”

According to the contractor, Sletten Construction, it has been coordinating on gravel delivery to the site with a bank under construction and a Panera Bread coming soon.

Painting is underway on the third floor of the Benefis building, the cancer treatment floor. Drywall is going up on the second floor, which will have outpatient surgeries. Crews are putting in the mechanical, electrical and plumbing ahead of drywall installation on the first floor this week.

Outside, masons are installing the rock facade on the eastern stairwell at the rate of 40 square feet a day per mason.

"The project is using the skills of many Helena and Helena-area vendors," the press release states.

"There is a lot of excitement about the project, the mission, and the patients it will serve among those involved with the project," Hazlett said.

More than 150 people will leave their stamp on the building over the course of the project.

As he toured construction progress recently, Forrest Ehlinger, executive vice president and Benefis Health System chief resources officer, said he was struck by the size of the center and by the progress.

"People are going to be amazed, and our providers are going to love taking care of patients here,” he said.