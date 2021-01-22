Community briefs: Shodair get $100K from BCBS; applications sought for art grants

Collette Hanson, president of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, said the agency believes in Shodair’s vision to expand its reputation as a leader in child behavioral health.

“Our children are our most precious resource and we must do all we can to ensure a bright future for all,” she said in the news release.

Aasved said he is confident this contribution is the first of many to come and that philanthropic partners will join in and help make it so children no longer have to sit in emergency rooms while in emotional distress, waiting for a bed.

Shodair is the only facility in Montana offering acute care for children under 12, officials said, and is the state’s only Children’s Miracle Network-affiliated hospital. Officials said 99% of its patients are from Montana.

For more information visit https://shodair.org/building-project/.

Applications accepted for Pratt grant for arts

The Montana Community Foundation Inc. announces its annual grant cycle to benefit Montana Indigenous, folk, traditional, and media arts.