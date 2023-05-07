Why did you become a nurse?

I became a nurse for many reasons, but primarily best explained using Shodair's mission statement: to heal, help and inspire hope.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

Nursing as a whole has changed within the years that I have practiced, from paper charting to the pandemic adjusting all aspects of our practice. Among all this my most memorable moments have been with my patients watching them find hope again amidst their treatment. Memories with team members that carry not only our patients through the hard times but each other.

What skills are most important for nurses?

Empathy. Nurses now more than ever are experiencing more burn out.

What is the best advice you can give?

Rely on your team. You are never alone. Trust your education. Find your passion.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

Now more than ever it takes compassion; compassion not only for our patients but our fellow Nurses.

Any final thoughts?

Our community has an amazing collaboration of nurses, and it is an honor to be among them.