Why did you become a nurse?

I became a nurse at the suggestion of my aunt and after volunteering as a candy striper at my community hospital, I realized early on how much I enjoyed working with and caring for people.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

Golly, I have a lifetime of memorable nursing experiences. Receiving the Daisy Award in 2017 was an honor and a standout memory. Another memorable experience occurred just a couple of months ago, being a part of the great team of Shodair staff who saw a young patient discharge with a bright new future and the skills to navigate through that future.

What skills are most important for nurses?

The skills most important for nurses are to pay close attention to your patient. Listen to them. Show them that you care. Educating patients and families is so important in the nurse’s day. Also communicating with the provider, your co-workers, the patient and their family. Staying calm under pressure. Maintaining proper priorities.

What is the best advice you can give?

I tell the nursing students that come to Shodair for their clinical rotations that the best advice is to never stop learning. Nurses have the privilege of working in a lot of different settings. Don’t get stuck. Another piece of advice is to treat your patient as you would your own family member. Attribute the negative learning experiences to times of growth.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

Determination. A positive attitude. And some good coworkers and management to support you.

Any final thoughts?

I have learned so much since coming to work at Shodair. My co-workers are incredible people that I am honored to work with.