A jury found a Helena woman guilty of elder abuse last week in Lewis and Clark County District Court.
The video shows Dan Bailey standing close to Tucker Carlson and calling the television personality "the worst human being known to mankind."
- Updated
An emergency airplane landing south of Hamilton led to the arrest of two Helena residents on felony theft and drug charges.
The day's theme urged attendees to bring their politics to the local level and to run for office in order to drive out the RINOs (Republicans in name only).
A motorcyclist from Billings died Monday from the injuries he suffered in a crash in East Helena last week.
The Harris Mountain fire more than doubled in size in 24 hours and grew to 11,890 acres Monday, as the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office ordered…
If only for a few hours, some of the old “Sabrina” magic returned to East Helena over the weekend.
- Updated
An 18-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a minor.
- Updated
The Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office has filed a series of serious adult felony charges against three teenage boys accused of carjacking, kidnapping and violently raping a Billings woman.
- Updated
A woman who was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos in Yellowstone National Park has been charged with two offenses.