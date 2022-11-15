YWCA Helena provides hope. Each day, YWCA serves women and children who have learned to hold on to hope, because at times it is the last and only resource they have. With the support offered at YWCA Helena, stories of holding on to hope have turned into stories of resiliency; lives of addiction and homelessness have transformed into lives of self-sufficiency and happiness.

WINGS (Women Initiating New Growth and Stability) is a residential sober living program that provides safety and empowerment for women and their children. This dynamic program accepts women of any age, of any familial status and is one of the only treatment and residential programs in Montana that accepts children, of any age, to live with their mothers while they navigate recovery. With full wrap-around services, women in the WINGS program are receiving case management, licensed therapy, housing, peer support and community resources. Parents in the WINGS program and parents in the Helena community can benefit from YWCA’s Caterpillars Parenting Center. The Parenting Center offers parenting classes, parent coaching, supervised parenting time and safe exchanges. Children attending the Caterpillars Clubhouse, a trauma-informed childcare center, receive therapeutic interventions such as Parent Child Interactive Therapy, Play Therapy and Individual and Family Therapies as part of their daycare experience.

YWCA would not be able to provide hope to families without your support.

The holidays can be a tough time for families, who are struggling with multiple challenges, as they look to create new traditions, celebrate sobriety, and heal from past trauma. Your gift made during the holiday season ensures we can provide support, joy, and hope as we celebrate the holidays together at YWCA Helena. From our home to yours, thank you and Happy Holidays.

Donations can be made online at www.ywcahelena.org/donate or by mail at P.O. Box 518, Helena, MT 59624. For more information, call (406) 442-8774.

Needed Items:

• Grocery store gift cards

• Gas gift cards

• Unused toiletries for both women and children

• New towel sets for both women and children

• Shower Caddies

• New Comforters, blankets, quilts

• Durable toys

• Craft kits

• Play doh and kinetic sand

• New kids’ books

• Markers, pens, crayons

• Ziplock bags

• Dish bins

• Twin bedding sets

• Pots and pans

• Sleds, boardgames, card games

• Clear storage bins

• Tabletop/mini-Christmas trees to decorate resident’s rooms