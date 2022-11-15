Youth Homes of Helena serves roughly 50 teens every year through our shelter, the Margaret Stuart Youth Home. We also serve over 50 children and family members through our Dan Fox Family Care Program, which provides family support services, outpatient therapy, and foster care and adoption services.

The residents and staff at the Margaret Stuart Youth Home all work hard to maintain the facility. Despite our best efforts, items eventually wear out, disappear, or break. We are in need of:

• new bathroom items, including towels and washcloths, toiletries, bath mats, and cleaning supplies

• new kitchen items, including large nonstick skillets, utensils and silverware, Tupperware, and drinking glasses

• new pillows and twin-size bedding sets (sheets and blankets).

• art supplies, craft supplies, games, and puzzles

• gift cards to Target, Walmart, TJMaxx, Ross, and Amazon

In order to create a special holiday for our youth in group homes and foster care, we ask that they each fill out a wish list, consisting of a few items under $50. It is our sincere hope that the community of Helena will assist in fulfilling these wish lists.

For more information on fulfilling a child’s wish list, or to donate an item requested by our group homes, please contact Program Director Colleen Rivers at (406) 449-3038 or crivers@youthhomesmt.org. We are grateful for your support! Together, we fulfill our mission “to help every youth feel safe, have a sense of belonging and find a place to call home.” Thank you, Helena!