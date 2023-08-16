Today's Birthday (08/16/23)— Fortune emboldens professional ambitions this year. Disciplined, coordinated collaboration builds shared wealth. Autumn creativity, communication and connection open doors for a beneficial winter career adjustment. Adapting around a creative challenge next spring leads to an exciting summer exploration. Take your career escalator to the top.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. This Leo New Moon begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It's all for love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 7 — Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Express, share and connect. Profit through communications over two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation with this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Write your story.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 6 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in tonight's New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase. Imagine possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Connect for shared support and bigger results. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation. Have fun together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — Educational opportunities arise after this New Moon. The next two week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and discoveries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 7 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 9 — Collaboration comes naturally over two weeks following the Leo New Moon. You're on the same wavelength. Take your partnership to the next level.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. This New Moon initiates two weeks of growing work, health and strength. Put your heart into your actions.

