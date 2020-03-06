Wyoming woman allegedly had heroin delivered to her in mail

A 40-year-old Wyoming woman was arrested after a Helena post office received a half-gram of heroin in a package addressed to her.

A Helena police officer with the Missouri River Task Force responded to a call from the local post office regarding a suspicious package on Feb. 27.

The postal worker stated the sender's address was fictitious and that Alyshia Raquel Moore, to whom the package was addressed, "contacted several post offices within the state in an attempt to locate the package, which was not scheduled to be delivered until the following day," according to the officer's affidavit.

Officers waited for Moore to retrieve the package and made contact with her. She told officers she was a "'junkie'" and admitted that the package contained "'dark,'" street slang for heroin.

Moore was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

