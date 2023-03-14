A 28-year-old Lincoln woman faces a felony aggravated assault charge after a game of pool became physical at a local bar, authorities said.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about midnight Tuesday to a business in the 500 block of Main Street in Lincoln, according to an affidavit filed Tuesday in Justice Court in Helena.

A woman told deputies there was a disagreement over a game of pool with the defendant, and there was some arguing and physical contact. She said she separated from her only to have the defendant attack her again about 30 minutes later.

She said the defendant put her in a chokehold that impaired her breathing and caused her “to see stars." She said she scratched the defendant’s face.

The defendant, Kayla Renae Hileman, told deputies she was mad over comments the woman made about her and said the woman instigated the incident. Deputies said they asked her if she choked the woman.

“I’m sure I tried,” she said, according to the affidavit.

A bartender corroborated what the victim told the deputy, and Hileman was arrested.