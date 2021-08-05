 Skip to main content
Woman charged with meth possession in Helena
Jessica Dawn Schlehr

A 26-year-old Great Falls woman was arrested on suspicion of meth possession in Helena.

Jessica Dawn Schlehr is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Aug. 2, a Helena Police Department patrol officer observed a vehicle with no front license plate. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near Butte Avenue.

Court documents state the defendant was displaying plates belonging to another vehicle on this vehicle. She reportedly consented to a search of the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, the officer allegedly located a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine. A syringe with a small amount of liquid was also located next to the bag.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

