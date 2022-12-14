Woman charged with meth possession in Helena

A 55-year-old woman from Missoula is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Helena.

On Dec. 10, officers and medical personnel were dispatched for a report of a “delusional woman feeling very cold but saying there was something burning inside her,” according to court reports filed on Monday in Justice Court of Helena.

Medical units began to transport the woman, Jesse Rose Dangel, to the hospital. She identified herself as “Mother Teresa,” said officials. Officers witnessed medical personnel remove a small baggie containing a white powdery substance from Dangel’s right pocket that tested presumptive positive for meth.

At the hospital, the doctor asked Dangel if she smokes meth, and she responded with “you bet I do,” according to court reports.

Dangel was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.