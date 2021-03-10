Woman charged with meth distribution

A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Lewis and Clark County on suspicion of distributing meth.

Reagen Lleah Lane Smith is charged felony distribution of methamphetamine, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor DUI (first offense) and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.

On March 3, law enforcement observed a vehicle attempting to make a left turn at Prospect Avenue and I-15, where there is a posted sign stating this turn is illegal. The officer activated emergency lights and stopped the vehicle.

The defendant was identified by her Oregon ID and did not have a valid driver's license. The officer reported the defendant was "fidgety" and displayed "fast an incoherent speech." The defendant said she did not realize the officer was behind her.

The defendant admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day.

The defendant showed multiple signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test. Testing showed a breath alcohol concentration of zero, and the defendant refused to provide a blood sample.