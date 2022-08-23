Woman charged with drug crime after Helena traffic stop

A 49-year-old woman was charged with felony criminal possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in Helena.

On Aug. 13 around midnight, an officer on patrol observed a motorcycle stall at a stop sign near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Madison Street with no headlights.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, and both riders were arrested on separate warrants.

The male rider was searched, and a needle and a baggie with a white crystalline substance that later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine was found on him.

Because of this, the Helena Police Department K9 Officer did an exterior search of the motorcycle and a backpack that was strapped to the motorcycle and belonged to Bonnie Jean Hamill. The K9 officer gave a positive alert for some type of drugs on both the motorcycle and the backpack.

When the backpack was searched, numerous empty small baggies, a small black scale, and various needles were found inside.

There were also used needles with blood inside the tube located in a small container, two small baggies with a crystalline substance that later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, and a needle with an unknown clear liquid inside.

Hamill was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.