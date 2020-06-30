Woman charged with criminal child endangerment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 33-year-old California woman is charged with endangering children in Lewis and Clark County.

Savanah Josephine Webb is charged with felony criminal child endangerment and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

On June 12, law enforcement responded to reports of a woman walking down the road, carrying an infant and yelling that the infant needed help for a head injury. When police made contact, the woman appeared to be intoxicated on dangerous drugs, according to court documents. The woman was later identified as the defendant.

Court documents say Webb was uncooperative with officers and would not allow them to examine the child. The documents say that due to the defendant's erratic behavior, police were forced to take the child from her in order to avoid potential injury and allow paramedics to examine the child.

Witnesses reported seeing the woman driving a vehicle in the alleyway north of the location where police made contact. Police found the vehicle in question with the engine still running.

Court documents state that the defendant was "talking to imaginary individuals" and appeared to be hallucinating. One officer spoke with a resident down the street who advised the defendant broke a window and demanded to be let into the residence.

