Woman charged with burglary in Helena

A 38-year-old woman who was previously jailed on suspicion of stealing a car is facing additional charges in connection with a Helena burglary.

Crystal Maria Feliciano, who has an Idaho address, was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor deceptive practices.

On Oct. 27, an officer responded to a report that multiple items worth more than a total of $10,000 were stolen from a home on Harrison Avenue.

The complainant also reported that their credit cards were taken and numerous transactions were made, costing about $1,500.

Feliciano was arrested later on Oct. 27 in regards to a stolen vehicle. Officers located items inside the vehicle that fit the description of those taken during the burglary.

An officer also observed surveillance of Feliciano using the stolen credit cards.