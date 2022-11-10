 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman charged with burglary in Helena

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Burglary, drugs, DUI, assault and more series
Crystal Feliciano

A 38-year-old woman who was previously jailed on suspicion of stealing a car is facing additional charges in connection with a Helena burglary. 

Crystal Maria Feliciano, who has an Idaho address, was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor deceptive practices.

On Oct. 27, an officer responded to a report that multiple items worth more than a total of $10,000 were stolen from a home on Harrison Avenue. 

The complainant also reported that their credit cards were taken and numerous transactions were made, costing about $1,500.

Feliciano was arrested later on Oct. 27 in regards to a stolen vehicle. Officers located items inside the vehicle that fit the description of those taken during the burglary.

An officer also observed surveillance of Feliciano using the stolen credit cards.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

