Woman charged with aggravated burglary in Helena

A woman, who authorities believe to be named April Miller, is being charged with felony aggravated burglary and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer in Helena.

An officer was dispatched to investigate an attempted trespass near 12th Street and Logan Street.

The caller said Miller tried to gain entry into their residence. According to court records, the caller followed Miller and watched her try to get into another residence. The officer was searching for Miller when he heard a lot of yelling coming from a residence on the 700 block of Jackson Street.

The officer spotted Miller taking two large bags out of a garage while an elderly homeowner was trying to defend his property with what looked like a pipe.

The officer activated his emergency lights and ordered Miller stop, but she headed down an alley. She was found hiding behind a truck in the alley.

The elderly homeowner stated that Miller had entered through his fence into his detached garage through a side door. After spotting her in the garage with a mask on, the homeowner reportedly grabbed an item to use in self defense and ordered the woman to leave.

Miller took the item from the homeowner and “held it in a way that made the homeowner fearful they were going to get assaulted,” court records say. The homeowner then grabbed a nearby section of pipe and started yelling at Miller to get off his property, the records say.

Miller was arrested on Dec. 11 and provided several fake names and birthdates before officials identified her on Tuesday.