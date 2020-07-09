You are the owner of this article.
Woman charged for child endangerment, meth possession
Woman charged for child endangerment, meth possession

Cheyenne Rae Dawn Peterson

Cheyenne Peterson

A 21-year-old woman has been accused of child endangerment and methamphetamine possession.

Cheyenne Rae Dawn Peterson is charged with two felony counts of criminal child endangerment, felony meth possession and two misdemeanor counts of endangerment to the welfare of children.

On July 3, law enforcement responded to reports of a possibly intoxicated driver on North Montana Avenue. Witnesses reported that the defendant was stumbling around a parking lot and nearly fell down multiple times before getting into the driver seat of a black SUV.

After making contact with the defendant, officers noted that there were two children under the age of 14 in the vehicle. Court documents allege that the defendant had rapid speech and was constantly touching her face, which police allege were signs of intoxication via dangerous drugs. A standardized field sobriety test revealed further signs of impairment, court documents say.

Witnesses reported the defendant being inside a business for over two hours while the children waited in the vehicle. Court documents state the vehicle's air conditioning did not work and it was 80 degrees outside at the time.

One at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, detention officers allegedly found a small baggy of what would later test presumptive positive as methamphetamine on her person.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

