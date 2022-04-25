Woman charged for alleged assault on child

A 58-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony assault on a minor and misdemeanor resisting arrest, authorities said.

Police were called April 18 to a home in the 1600 block of Lewis Street for a report of an alleged assault. A child under the age of 14 said the woman had slapped her leg and caused pain.

The woman, identified by police as Paula Lynne Clark, told authorities she had touched the victim, but said it was on the hand. She later said it was on the leg, according to a police affidavit.

When police tried to place her under arrest, she pulled away from officers to prevent that from happening, authorities said.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

