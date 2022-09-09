 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman arrested near Helena on suspicion of 4th DUI

Ahlexxa Purvis

A 35-year-old woman from Ballantine has been charged with her fourth DUI, a felony.

On Sept. 1, a deputy observed a vehicle swerving out of its lane, crossing over the center divider and making wide turns on Lincoln Road near North Montana Avenue. 

Dispatch reported that the license plate had expired in July. The deputy pulled the vehicle over.

Ahlexxa Rebecca Purvis was driving the vehicle and had “glossy eyes and slurred speech,” the deputy said in charging documents. Officials asked Purvis to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs). Purvis exited the vehicle and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage was detected by the deputy.

After the tests, the deputy asked Purvis to provide a breath sample, but Purvis refused. Purvis also refused to provide a blood sample, but a search warrant was granted for a sample of Purvis’ blood.

Purvis’ criminal history shows three prior DUI convictions. She was placed under arrest.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

