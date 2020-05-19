Woman arrested in Lincoln on suspicion of drunken driving with children

A 27-year-old Darby woman was arrested in Lincoln following a possible DUI incident.

Cynthia Ann Bright is charged with three counts of felony criminal child endangerment.

The incident occurred on May 15, when someone advised law enforcement that a silver Chevrolet Impala was driving all over the road and into the ditch. The complainant said the vehicle had pulled over into the parking lot of a business on Main Street in Lincoln.

A deputy located the vehicle and the defendant standing next to the driver's side door. Three children were inside the vehicle. The defendant told the deputy she was driving to Great Falls to meet her husband.

According to court documents, the deputy observed the defendant's speech as slurred and a strong smell of alcohol. The defendant agreed to a field sobriety test. After the test, the deputy determined that Bright was intoxicated.

Bright refused a blood test and the deputy applied for a search warrant for the defendant's blood. Bright's criminal history revealed a pending driving under the influence charge.