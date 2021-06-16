 Skip to main content
Woman arrested in Helena on suspicion of meth possession
Kimberly Michelle Brannon

Kimberly Michelle Brannon, 35, of Great Falls, was arrested in Helena on charges of felony possession of meth. 

According to court documents, law enforcement was dispatched to the 1200 block of Orange Avenue on June 13 for reports of a suspicious vehicle. The defendant was the sole occupant of the vehicle and dispatch confirmed she had two warrants for her arrest. 

During the booking process, a plastic bag containing alleged methamphetamine was found in the defendant's wallet.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty

