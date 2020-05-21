Woman arrested in Helena on suspicion of child endangerment

A 37-year-old Butte woman was arrested in Helena after allegedly leaving her children exposed to drug paraphernalia.

Miranda Michelle McArthur was charged with two counts of felony criminal child endangerment and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

On May 9, a Helena Police Department officer on patrol noticed a vehicle with no taillights driving at night. After initiating a traffic stop, the driver was identified as the defendant.

The defendant said she was on probation and parole for possession of dangerous drugs. The officer said she appeared "extremely nervous."

McArthur told the officer that she was staying at a hotel in Helena with her boyfriend and two small children. According to the officer, her story about why she was in Helena from Butte did not match with the time she was out driving a vehicle, around 9 p.m.

The defendant consented to a vehicle search. The officer located two syringes. The defendant allegedly admitted to using heroin and methamphetamine in the past two days.

Butte probation and parole requested a search of the hotel room. HPD officers arrived at that scene and conducted a search.