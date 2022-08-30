Woman accused of trying to stab man in Helena

A 31-year-old woman from Dallas, Texas, is being charged with felony assault with a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of assault after allegedly trying to stab a man in Helena.

On Aug. 27, Helena police dispatch received a call about a woman near the 900 block of Gibbon Street who was sitting on a set of stairs and bleeding. The woman was identified as Perla Nonemi Williams.

Dispatch received a second call from a man who reported that Williams had attacked him with a knife.

An officer arrived in the area and located Williams walking away from the residence. According to charging documents, Williams was highly intoxicated with a strong odor of alcohol and red bloodshot eyes, and she was carrying a bottle of vodka.

Williams attempted to walk away from the officer speaking to her. She was detained in handcuffs. Authorities say she was seen by ambulance staff for a wound, but was still uncooperative, kicking and cursing at law enforcement and medical staff.

Williams was transported to the hospital for treatment and sedation. While waiting for the sedation, Williams allegedly kicked an ambulance employee in their private area, causing pain, according to court reports.

Williams told authorities that she met the male victim on a dating app but did not reveal anything further about that night’s incident.

The male victim told officers that Williams grabbed a ceramic kitchen knife and tried to stab him in his mid-section. He said he attempted to grab the knife away from Williams, injuring his hand.

A broken ceramic kitchen knife was located in the apartment with blood on it.

Williams was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.