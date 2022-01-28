Woman accused of trying to run over Helena crash investigator

A 24-year-old Bozeman woman is accused of attempting to run over a Helena Police Department crash investigator.

Noelle Lee Hamilton is charged with felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor operating a vehicle with an expired registration.

On Jan. 24, an HPD officer overheard the crash investigator's call for assistance over the radio. The investigator reported that the driver of a vehicle attempted to run him over and that vehicle was last seen traveling east on Interstate 15. Several units responded to the area and located the 2014 Ford Fuson.

The investigator reported that he had contacted the defendant regarding a traffic crash that occurred earlier in the day and was attempting to get information from the defendant about that crash.

The defendant reportedly refused to stay with the investigator and got into her vehicle. The investigator told the defendant not to leave and was standing in front of her vehicle with his hand extended out. The defendant reportedly attempted to back up on the side of the road and then drove forward in the direction of the investigator, who was close enough to the vehicle to be touching the front hood with his body. The investigator had to quickly move to the driver's side to avoid being struck.

Court documents state the defendant accelerated forward and left the area at a high rate of speed. The defendant was later arrested. Dispatch advised that the defendant's driving status was suspended. The vehicle registration was also expired.

Additionally, the defendant had an arrest warrant for contempt of court.

