Woman accused of threatening people with rifle in East Helena

Angela Ruth Melby, 47, is charged two felony counts of assault with a weapon after allegedly pointing a rifle at two people in East Helena and threatening to kill them.

On March 19, law enforcement responded to the area of East Groschell Street after receiving three 911 calls from people reporting a woman yelling at neighbors while waving a rifle around. After arriving in the area, deputies were informed that the woman had gone back into her home. Deputies surrounded the residence after speaking with one of the witnesses.

The defendant eventually left the residence and was placed into custody.

A victim told police that a 13-year-old was playing with wooden practice swords when the victim began yelling at him to stop cutting his dogs with swords. The victim reportedly told Melby not to yell and cuss at the child, and she allegedly went back into her residence and returned with a rifle. The defendant allegedly pointed the rifle at them while laying in the prone position.

According to a witness, the defendant yelled "who wants the first bullet to the head." The witness reported that the firearm was an AR-15-style rifle. The defendant was reportedly yelling loudly about killing people.

The defendant told deputies she was "tired of everyone messing with her." The defendant said she only got the rifle because she was "scared the guy with the swords was going to do something." Deputies were allowed to enter the residence to recover the rifle, which was loaded with .223 ammunition.

