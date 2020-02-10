Woman accused of hiding man barred from Helena apartments

A 37-year-old Helena man is accused of entering an apartment he had been officially barred from per a court order.

Helena police received a complaint of a man crawling through a window to gain access to an apartment within a complex located on the 500 block of Logan Street on Feb. 5. The complainant recognized the individual as Cory Musick.

The responding officer confirmed through dispatch that Musick had been "officially trespassed from the entire apartment complex" in 2019. When the officers arrived at the apartment in question, they overheard "individuals speaking and moving about the apartment," according to court documents filed by Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office. They then made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact those inside the apartment.

Eventually a woman named Tonya Kimes answered the door. The officers confirmed the woman had a "no contact order" in place against Musick. Kimes told officers multiple times that she did not know where Musick was.

Officers began searching the apartment and "while searching near the cupboards near the kitchen sink located the Defendant hiding from law enforcement," according to court documents. When asked to come out of the cupboard, Musick refused.