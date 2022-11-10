 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman accused of having meth in Helena Valley

Nicole Winkley

A 31-year-old woman from Missoula is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Lewis and Clark County. 

On Nov. 1, a deputy responded to a report that a juvenile had found a small plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance in the middle console of Nicole Rose Winkley's vehicle in the Helena Valley. 

Court records say the juvenile was concerned for Winkley, so the juvenile removed the plastic bag and called a witness to come pick up the substance.

The witness contacted the deputy and reported what happened. The deputy seized the substance, which tested presumptive positive for meth.

Winkley was contacted by authorities and denied having the substance in her vehicle. She stated that no one else was in her car before meeting the juvenile. Winkley admitted to using meth in the last couple of weeks, but denied she had done it recently, according to court documents. 

Winkley was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

