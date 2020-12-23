Woman accused of attacking man with machete

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attacking a man with a machete.

Michelle Elaine Lehrkamp is charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony fabricating or tampering with physical evidence.

On Dec. 20, law enforcement responded to the 800 block of Oregon Street for a possible domestic disturbance. Court documents state that the defendant and a male were in an argument when the defendant pulled out a large machete and charged at him with the blade raised. The male advised that he ducked and moved out of the way to avoid being hit.

The victim told police he believed he could have been seriously injured or killed, if she had hit him. The defendant refused to let police search the room for the weapon. The defendant was reportedly shut in the room before a warrant was signed.

The arresting officer reportedly found the weapon in the room after receiving a warrant. The machete was reportedly found in a well-hidden compartment behind the television stand.

Court documents state that "to hide the machete where it was found, you would have had to pull out the TV stand and place it inside a hidden compartment that cannot be accessed from the front of the TV stand." This led to the evidence tampering charge.