A 44-year-old Wolf Creek man has been charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI in addition to four misdemeanor charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a seat belt violation, driving while uninsured and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
John Clyde was pulled over by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on Dec. 21 on the 1900 block of Little Wolf Creek Road after he ran his pickup into a guardrail, ripping off the front right tire.
The trooper initiated the traffic stop after Clyde stopped his truck in the wrong lane of traffic.
According to the trooper's affidavit, Clyde admitted he was not wearing a seat belt and that his vehicle was not insured. The trooper reported Clyde had a "distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him" and "had blood shot and watery eyes."
The affidavit listed Clyde's six prior DUI convictions stretching back to 1998.
Clyde refused to submit to any field tests or provide a blood sample. A search prior to transport found Clyde had marijuana stashed in his front pocket.
Clyde was arrested and transported to Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
