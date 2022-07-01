Wolf Creek man arrested after incorrectly reporting he shot and killed friend

A 54-year-old Wolf Creek man has been charged with multiple felonies stemming from a drunken altercation.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1900 block of Lyons Creek Road in Wolf Creek around 11 p.m. on Thursday after Richard Dean Karbo called dispatch and incorrectly said he had shot and killed someone.

The responding deputies reported Karbo stated he and the victim had been drinking and shooting firearms recreationally when he invited the victim back to his residence.

Karbo said a fight broke out between the two and he was "fighting for (his) life," according to the probable cause affidavit, yet he was unable to tell the deputies how he was being attacked or what made him need to defend himself.

Karbo told authorities he retrieved his 9 mm pistol from near his bed and opened fire toward the victim's vehicle from inside the residence. Karbo believed he had shot and killed the victim, who was not injured.

A detective later reviewed the 911 call from Karbo.

When asked where the weapon was, Karbo told the dispatcher "huh, where's the weapon? I mean, I got plenty of them in the house."

Karbo told the dispatcher he was "just trying to get an officer out here to clean up this (expletive) mess" and later stated he wanted an officer to come "drag him out," referring to the victim.

The arresting deputy reported both men "were severely intoxicated."

Karbo told the deputies unprompted the victim was "down the hill and he's dead, deader than (expletive)," "it was a (expletive) show."

The deputies found the victim hiding on the opposite side of Karbo's residence.

Karbo was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

