Wisconsin man arrested in Helena on suspicion of 4th DUI

A 22-year-old man from Menomonie, Wisconsin was arrested in Helena on suspicion of his fourth DUI offense.

Dalton Robert Shaw was charged with a felony count of driving under the influence and misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer, traveling the wrong direction on a one-way street and operating a vehicle in violation of restrictions imposed on his driver’s license.

On Nov. 12, an officer was traveling southbound on Last Chance Gulch when he spotted a vehicle going the wrong way on the one-way street.

The officer initiated a traffic stop. According to court records, Shaw stopped the vehicle, rolled down his windows and threw up his hands as if he was confused before continuing into an alley and stopping in a parking lot.

According to court documents, Shaw exited the vehicle and began to walk away. The officer ordered him to stop but then he began to jog away, the documents say. The officer stopped Shaw and escorted him back to the location of the traffic stop. Shaw smelled like alcoholic beverages, his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred, the documents say.

Shaw told the officer he had left a nearby bar and had about three alcoholic drinks. Shaw gave the officer a false name several times and three separate dates of birth. Eventually, he provided the officer with his correct identity.

Shaw was driving a rental car. He showed multiple clues of impairment during Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Shaw refused to provide a Preliminary Breath Test. A search warrant was obtained for Shaw’s blood at Lewis and Clark County Detention Center when he was arrested.