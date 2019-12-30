Corral fire

Three helicopters were on hand to assist in the fight against the Corral fire in 2012.

More than 200 homes were evacuated in June 2012 as a plume of black smoke rose above the Scratchgravel Hills a few miles northwest of Helena.

Within five days, the Corral fire had burned across 1,851 acres and consumed four homes. One resident described how he returned to his property to find a heap of smoldering metal where the trailer he had lived in for almost 40 years once stood.

The fire started after a homeowner burned a slash pile that was reignited by high winds a few days later.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments