Where are they now?

Henry Bowers capped off his college baseball career this past spring as Hilbert College’s male McGrath Award recipient.

Every year since 1988, the Athletics Department of the Division III liberal arts college in Hamburg, New York, has presented the McGrath Award to one male and one female graduating student-athlete who demonstrated exemplary achievement both academically and athletically.

Bowers, a Helena High alum and former Helena Senators player, was a four-year pitcher with the Hawks.

“Henry has been a consummate team leader both on and off the diamond,” the hilberthawks.com web site stated. “His work ethic in the classroom and 3.57 GPA mirrors the hard work that he displayed within the baseball program on a daily basis.”

The 6-foot, 185-pound right-hander, made three relief appearances on the mound this past COVID-19 shortened season, working 4.2 innings. Bowers gave up seven hits and three walks, while posting seven strikeouts. He finished with a 1-0 record, picking up the win against NYC’s John Jay College.

In addition to the McGrath Award, he earned his third all-Alleghany Mountain Collegiate Conference academic selection, and second Peak Performer (3.5-plus GPA) citation.