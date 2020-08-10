Where are they now?

Henry Bowers capped off his college baseball career this past spring as Hilbert College’s male McGrath Award recipient.
Every year since 1988, the Athletics Department of the Division III liberal arts college in Hamburg, New York, has presented the McGrath Award to one male and one female graduating student-athlete who demonstrated exemplary achievement both academically and athletically.
Bowers, a Helena High alum and former Helena Senators player, was a four-year pitcher with the Hawks.
“Henry has been a consummate team leader both on and off the diamond,” the hilberthawks.com web site stated. “His work ethic in the classroom and 3.57 GPA mirrors the hard work that he displayed within the baseball program on a daily basis.”
The 6-foot, 185-pound right-hander, made three relief appearances on the mound this past COVID-19 shortened season, working 4.2 innings. Bowers gave up seven hits and three walks, while posting seven strikeouts. He finished with a 1-0 record, picking up the win against NYC’s John Jay College.
In addition to the McGrath Award, he earned his third all-Alleghany Mountain Collegiate Conference academic selection, and second Peak Performer (3.5-plus GPA) citation.
A three-year player for the Legion AA Senators from 2014-16, in 2015 Bowers ranked in the top three on the team offensively in on-base base percentage and batting average with runners in scoring position. His final season, he was Helena's second-leading winner on the mound, posting a 5-1 record, with a pair of saves. He also hit .303 at the plate.
“Since the day he stepped foot on Hilbert’s campus (in 2016), Henry spent countless hours working on his craft…his commitment to training helped him earn a spot as a conference starter as a freshman,” the college’s web site reported.
He made nine appearances that year, including eight starts, with 45.2 innings pitched. Bowers led the team with four wins, 24 strikeouts and two complete games.
The following season, Bowers was part of a pitching staff which carried the Hawks to the program's second AMCC post-season tournament in three seasons. He made 10 appearances with seven starts, while fanning out 22 batsmen in 34.1 innings.
The highlight of his season occurred when he pitched “one of the biggest wins in program history,” over nationally ranked LaRoche University on their home field. Bowers worked 5.2 innings, and allowed just five hits and one earned run against the Redhawks’ powerful lineup, with three strikeouts.
At the conclusion of the 2018 season, he was given the Coaches Award commemorating his year-long hard work.
Bowers' role on the team shifted from a starter to a reliever his junior season, and according to coach Drew Fittry, he “played a positive role in helping to change the culture within the program,” continuing to lead by example in practice and in games.
Bowers made six relief appearances last year, and finished with 13 innings pitched and six strikeouts.
He wound up with 28 career appearances, including 17 starts, while logging 97.2 innings on the mound. He finished in the Hawk’s all-time Top-10 list in wins (6), games started, innings pitched, strikeouts (59), and runners picked off.
Bowers spent each summer break pitching for, respectively, the Titustown Titans of the Mid-American Collegiate League; the Niagara Power in the New York Collegiate Baseball League; and the California Bees in the Golden State Collegiate Baseball League.
Off the diamond, Bowers accepted a leadership role as a Stand Leader at New Era Field helping coordinate the Hawks' annual fundraising efforts and pulled the baseball team together for their volunteer work with Special Olympics. He was also inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National Student-Athlete Academic Honor Society last spring.
The son of Dave and Kirsten Bowers of Helena, Henry graduated Hilbern with a bachelor's of science degree in business management.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt.synness@406mtsports.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
